Balikatan 24: Rappel Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Australian Defense Force members assigned to First Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Division conduct rappel training during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore)

