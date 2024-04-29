U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training

Civilian recruits from the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare recruiting post, located in Honolulu, Hawaii, conduct training drills on Sherwood Beach, located near North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. The recruits trained with their coach and recruiter as they prepared to enter into the U.S. Air Force later on in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner)(Images have been cropped and edited to enhance the subjects of the images.)

