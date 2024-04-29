Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training [Image 14 of 17]

    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Civilian recruits from the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare recruiting post, located in Honolulu, Hawaii, conduct training drills on Sherwood Beach, located near North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, April 18, 2024. The recruits trained with their coach and recruiter as they prepared to enter into the U.S. Air Force later on in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner)(Images have been cropped and edited to enhance the subjects of the images.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 21:13
    Photo ID: 8375676
    VIRIN: 240418-A-EM105-4412
    Resolution: 5169x3446
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training [Image 17 of 17], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training
    U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Recruit Beach Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warfare
    Recruits
    Air Force
    Training
    Recruiting
    Enlisting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT