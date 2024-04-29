USS Tripoli engineers recive Awards

Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Kuester, the maintenance officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, presents a Flag Letter of Commendation to Logistics Specialist 3rd Class David Emfinger, from Winnsboro, Louisiana, during an award ceremony in San Diego, April 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

