Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Kuester, the maintenance officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, presents a Flag Letter of Commendation to Logistics Specialist 3rd Class David Emfinger, from Winnsboro, Louisiana, during an award ceremony in San Diego, April 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8375606
|VIRIN:
|240426-N-KX492-1031
|Resolution:
|4521x3014
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli engineers recive Awards [Image 5 of 5], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
