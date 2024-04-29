Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli engineers recive Awards [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Tripoli engineers recive Awards

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Kuester, the maintenance officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, presents a Flag Letter of Commendation to Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Hunter Lenderman, from Lufkin, Texas, during an award ceremony in San Diego, April 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

