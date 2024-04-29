Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Weekly Zone Inspection [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Weekly Zone Inspection

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240426-N-CO542-1014

    Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Kevin Bates, from Mission Viejo, California, inspects a breaker box during a zone inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Eliora Sims)

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    Seaworthy
    USS Tripoli
    Shipshape

