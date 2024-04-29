USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Weekly Zone Inspection

240426-N-CO542-1014



Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Kevin Bates, from Mission Viejo, California, inspects a breaker box during a zone inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Eliora Sims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 Photo ID: 8375595 VIRIN: 240426-N-CO542-1014 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US