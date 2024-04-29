240426-N-CO542-1014
Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Kevin Bates, from Mission Viejo, California, inspects a breaker box during a zone inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 26, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8375595
|VIRIN:
|240426-N-CO542-1014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli's Sailors Conduct Weekly Zone Inspection [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT