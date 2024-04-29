JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion

Members of LEAD Peninsula walk into a simulator building during a visit on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2024. During the ten-month program, the group explores various aspects of our community including: business, education, environment, health, history, hospitality, human services, infrastructure (water/sewer), military and federal impact, public safety, tourism, transportation and workforce development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
