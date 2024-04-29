Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion [Image 6 of 6]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Members of LEAD Peninsula walk into a simulator building during a visit on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2024. During the ten-month program, the group explores various aspects of our community including: business, education, environment, health, history, hospitality, human services, infrastructure (water/sewer), military and federal impact, public safety, tourism, transportation and workforce development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)

    This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

