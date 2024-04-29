Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion [Image 4 of 6]

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of LEAD Peninsula tour a training simulator during a visit on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2024. Since 1984, each year a new class of inductees from public, private, and non-profit sectors complete the ten-month program that introduces them to the major facets of the greater Peninsula community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 16:44
    Photo ID: 8375350
    VIRIN: 240501-F-VY761-1095
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 547.52 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion
    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion
    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion
    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion
    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion
    JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #community #partnership #connection #immersion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT