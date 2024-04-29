JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion

Members of LEAD Peninsula shoot M4 rifles in the engagement skills trainer during a visit on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2024. Since 1984, each year a new class of inductees from public, private, and non-profit sectors complete the ten-month program that introduces them to the major facets of the greater Peninsula community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
