U.S. Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, 733d Mission Support Group commander, provides opening remarks to LEAD Peninsula during a visit on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 1, 2024. LEAD Peninsula is a community and civic immersion program, which offers a comprehensive, behind the-scenes look at the components that make the Peninsula run efficiently and effectively and prosper economically. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 16:44
|Photo ID:
|8375347
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-VY761-1010
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|709.42 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts LEAD Peninsula immersion [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
