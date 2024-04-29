The Washington Commanders participate in Bring A Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 25, 2024. Commanders Alumni player Josh Morgan autographs mini footballs for attendees. This year's theme "Inspire 2 Aspire" instills a mindset that children can choose their own future.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 15:22 Photo ID: 8375216 VIRIN: 240501-A-A0122-1005 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 291.62 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pentagon Bring a Child To Work Day – Inspire 2 Aspire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.