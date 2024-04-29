131st Career Day

An Army National Guard Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle is used at a National Guard career fair at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. The M-ATV is operationally effective for conducting tactical transport missions including convoy escort, protected detail, and area reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

