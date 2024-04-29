Air National Guard recruiters sign in students for a career fair at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. Students had the opportunity to see military aircraft and vehicles, and talk to Soldiers and Airmen about their jobs during a National Guard career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8374757 VIRIN: 240425-F-TI320-1006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.13 MB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 131st Career Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.