131st Career Day

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 131st Bomb Wing, teach students about emergency life saving care at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. Students from the local area came to Whiteman to talk to Soldiers and Airmen about their jobs in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

