A U.S. Airman assigned to the 131st Bomb Wing, explains how the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft operates during a career fair at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. Students had the opportunity to see military aircraft and vehicles, and talk to Soldiers and Airmen during a National Guard career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8374753 VIRIN: 240425-F-TI320-1094 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.14 MB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 131st Career Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.