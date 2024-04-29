131st Career Day

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 131st Bomb Wing, explains how the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft operates during a career fair at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. Students had the opportunity to see military aircraft and vehicles, and talk to Soldiers and Airmen during a National Guard career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8374753
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-TI320-1094
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
