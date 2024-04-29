Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    131st Career Day [Image 1 of 6]

    131st Career Day

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1-135th Assault Helicopter Battalion, shows a student how the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter helmets operate at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. Students from the local area came to Whiteman to talk to Soldiers and Airmen about their jobs in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8374751
    VIRIN: 240425-F-TI320-1194
    Resolution: 7490x4993
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
    This work, 131st Career Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    AFGSC
    131st Air National Guard

