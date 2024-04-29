A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1-135th Assault Helicopter Battalion, shows a student how the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter helmets operate at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., April 24, 2024. Students from the local area came to Whiteman to talk to Soldiers and Airmen about their jobs in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Domingos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8374751 VIRIN: 240425-F-TI320-1194 Resolution: 7490x4993 Size: 1.73 MB Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 131st Career Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Matthew Domingos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.