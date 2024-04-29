NMCP and NMCFHPC Leadership Signs SAAPM Proclamation

In a dedicated effort to combat sexual assault and harassment within the military, Captain Marion A. Gregg, Commander, Navy & Marine Corps Force Health Protection, participated in the signing of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation, April 29, at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, Bldg. 1 Foyer, Portsmouth, Virginia.



Navy Medicine Leaders Stood together in solidarity to recognize the courage of survivors, and committed to eradicate a culture that has allowed sexual assault to persist for far too long. The signing also demonstrates their unwavering support for the dedicated efforts of our Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocates, as well as the national, state, and local partners who work towards preventing, raising awareness, and responding to sexual violence.

