Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne

Col. Brian R. Deaton, Chief of Staff for the DCARNG and the Commander of 74th Troop Command, is presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne by retired CSM Tom Siter, Deputy Commander, Army National Guard Warrior Training Center Brigade, at the D.C. Armory, April 30, 2024. The Order of Saint Michael-Airborne is presented to those who demonstrate gallant devotion to the principles of selfless service, sacrifice, and courage embodied by the American Paratrooper, Air Assault Soldier, and Special Operator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

