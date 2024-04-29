Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne [Image 2 of 12]

    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Col. Brian R. Deaton, Chief of Staff for the DCARNG and the Commander of 74th Troop Command, is presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne by retired CSM Tom Siter, Deputy Commander, Army National Guard Warrior Training Center Brigade, at the D.C. Armory, April 30, 2024. The Order of Saint Michael-Airborne is presented to those who demonstrate gallant devotion to the principles of selfless service, sacrifice, and courage embodied by the American Paratrooper, Air Assault Soldier, and Special Operator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8374192
    VIRIN: 240430-F-PL327-1051
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Col. Brian R. Deaton presented the Order of Saint Michael-Airborne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    D.C. National Guard
    Special Operator
    American Paratrooper
    The Order of Saint Michael-Airborne
    Air Assault Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT