    Balikatan 24: LAR Co. Patrols Through Jungle with Philippine Marines [Image 15 of 16]

    Balikatan 24: LAR Co. Patrols Through Jungle with Philippine Marines

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to 33rd Marine Company lead U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a jungle patrol training mission as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Vicente, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8374077
    VIRIN: 240429-M-HP224-1122
    Resolution: 7267x4847
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: LAR Co. Patrols Through Jungle with Philippine Marines [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    LAR
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

