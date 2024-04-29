Balikatan 24: LAR Co. Patrols Through Jungle with Philippine Marines

Philippine Marines assigned to 33rd Marine Company and U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo during Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Vicente, Philippines, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

