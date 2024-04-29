A Magical Night for the Rota Community at Rota Elementary School

240418-N-GA645-1175 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2024) Volunteers from around Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota oversee the kids zone stations during the Social-Emotional Wellness (SEW) Family Night at Rota Elementary School, April 17, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

