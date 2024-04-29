Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Magical Night for the Rota Community at Rota Elementary School

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240418-N-GA645-1030 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2024) Service providers from around Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota talk with community members during a resource fair at the Social-Emotional Wellness (SEW) Family Night at Rota Elementary School, April 17, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    A Magical Night for the Rota Community at Rota Elementary School: School hosts second annual Social-Emotional Wellness Family Night

    Naval Station Rota
    DODEA
    Rota Elementary School

