Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS John Ericsson in the South China Sea

240501-N-CV021-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Alyssa Gutierrez, from Compton, California, left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Erick Norman, from Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, right, set up a sound powered phone on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) before conducting a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the South China Sea, May 1. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

