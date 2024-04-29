Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS John Ericsson in the South China Sea

240501-N-CV021-1043 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the South China Sea, May 1. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

