Balikatan 24: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct programs of instruction on the M240B machine gun with the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division discuss operational differences in machine gun application with Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hebert)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024