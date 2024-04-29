Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct programs of instruction on the M240B machine gun with the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division [Image 12 of 13]

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Sanchez, assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, discusses machine gun team application in combat to members of the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hebert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

