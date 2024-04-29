Balikatan 24: Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division trains hand-to-hand combatives with the First Scout Ranger Regiment

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daudi Ola, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division squares off against Philippine Jungle School instructors assigned to the First Scout Ranger Regiment during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jake Matson)

