Lt. Gen. Retired Steve Polk speaks to Airmen at the Loring Club at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 12, 2024. Polk served as the “Wolf”, the 8th Fighter wing commander, from 1992 to 1993, and he participated in a forum with former commanders and command chiefs of the 8th FW to engage with the current staff by touring the different squadrons on base and offering the Airmen a chance to learn from them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 03:46 Photo ID: 8373958 VIRIN: 240412-F-OO000-1042 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 321.85 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Previous leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing host leadership panel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.