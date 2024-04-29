Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Previous leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing host leadership panel [Image 5 of 5]

    Previous leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing host leadership panel

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Gen. Retired Steve Polk speaks to Airmen at the Loring Club at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 12, 2024. Polk served as the “Wolf”, the 8th Fighter wing commander, from 1992 to 1993, and he participated in a forum with former commanders and command chiefs of the 8th FW to engage with the current staff by touring the different squadrons on base and offering the Airmen a chance to learn from them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8373958
    VIRIN: 240412-F-OO000-1042
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 321.85 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Previous leaders of the 8th Fighter Wing host leadership panel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Mentoring
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Panel
    8th FW

