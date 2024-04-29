Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division trains hand-to-hand combatives with the First Scout Ranger Regiment [Image 6 of 13]

    Balikatan 24: Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division trains hand-to-hand combatives with the First Scout Ranger Regiment

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Australian Army soldiers PTE Kade Hooper and PTE Carl Jankowitz, serving with the 1st Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment, practice hand-to-hand combatives during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jake Matson)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    This work, Balikatan 24: Charlie Company 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division trains hand-to-hand combatives with the First Scout Ranger Regiment [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Evangelos Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

