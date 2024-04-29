Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9]

    KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot from the Tennessee Air National Guard's 151st Air
    Refueling Squadron, speaks to the crew during a flight over the U.S. Central Command area of
    responsibility, April 20, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages
    the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the
    long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 02:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Aerial Refueling
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

