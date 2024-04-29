A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot from the Tennessee Air National Guard's 151st Air
Refueling Squadron, speaks to the crew during a flight over the U.S. Central Command area of
responsibility, April 20, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages
the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the
long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8373899
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-FM551-2296
|Resolution:
|6866x4577
|Size:
|16.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
