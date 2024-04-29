KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot from the Tennessee Air National Guard's 151st Air

Refueling Squadron, speaks to the crew during a flight over the U.S. Central Command area of

responsibility, April 20, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force, which leverages

the most advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the

long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024