KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Squadron, conducts checks over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

