KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base’s 335th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2024. The F-15 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. interests and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

