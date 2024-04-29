Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 6 of 9]

    KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief marshalls a KC-135 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8373896
    VIRIN: 240420-F-FM551-1405
    Resolution: 6742x4495
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Aerial Refueling
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

