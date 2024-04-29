Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 4 of 9]

    KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central       

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base’s 335th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2024. The F-15 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. interests and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

