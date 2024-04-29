A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base’s 335th Fighter Squadron breaks off after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Squadron, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 20, 2024. The F-15 is deployed within the CENTCOM area of responsibility to help defend U.S. interests and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8373893
|VIRIN:
|240420-F-FM551-1790
|Resolution:
|5227x3485
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135s refuel F-15s in U.S. Central Command [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
