240430-N-CV021-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 30, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, plays the boatswain’s pipe in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) during flight quarters in the South China Sea, April 30. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 01:58 Photo ID: 8373858 VIRIN: 240430-N-CV021-1053 Resolution: 5860x3907 Size: 3.04 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: JONESBORO, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.