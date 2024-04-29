240430-N-CV021-1053 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 30, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, plays the boatswain’s pipe in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) during flight quarters in the South China Sea, April 30. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 01:58
|Photo ID:
|8373858
|VIRIN:
|240430-N-CV021-1053
|Resolution:
|5860x3907
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|JONESBORO, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
