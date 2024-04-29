Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240430-N-CV021-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 30, 2024) Ensign James Alexander, from Canyon Lake, Texas, stands watch in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) in the South China Sea, April 30. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard stand watch in the pilothouse in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

