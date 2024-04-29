Sailors aboard the USS Howard stand watch in the pilothouse in the South China Sea

240430-N-CV021-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 30, 2024) Ensign James Alexander, from Canyon Lake, Texas, stands watch in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) in the South China Sea, April 30. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

