Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea

240429-N-CV021-1037 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 29, 2024) Seaman Kyle Stewart, from Corona, California, applies primer to a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) in the South China Sea, April 29. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8373845
|VIRIN:
|240429-N-CV021-1037
|Resolution:
|5877x4480
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
