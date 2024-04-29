Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240429-N-CV021-1040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 29, 2024) Seaman Kyle Stewart, from Corona, California, applies primer to a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) in the South China Sea, April 29. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 01:20
    Photo ID: 8373844
    VIRIN: 240429-N-CV021-1040
    Resolution: 6032x4228
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CORONA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea
    Sailors aboard the USS Howard apply primer to the ship's bulkhead in the South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT