Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies [Image 4 of 5]

    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), front, and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), second from rear, sail in formation with Armed Forces of the Philippines naval vessels LD602 and PS16, and French frigate Vendemiaire (F-374), at rear, for a photo exercise during Exercise Balikatan 24 in the South China Sea, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 00:43
    Photo ID: 8373839
    VIRIN: 240429-M-WH287-1006
    Resolution: 4319x2879
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies
    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies
    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies
    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies
    Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    Somerset
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT