Balikatan 24: USS Somerset, USS Harpers Ferry Sails with Philippine, French Navies

The U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), front left, and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), right, sail in formation with Armed Forces of the Philippines naval vessels LD602 and PS16, and French frigate Vendemiaire (F-374), at rear, for a photo exercise during Exercise Balikatan 24 in the South China Sea, April 29, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

