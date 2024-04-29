Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area [Image 8 of 12]

    Fort McCoy’s Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A spring scene of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in Pine View Recreation Area is shown April 25, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Recreation Area is home to miles of hiking trails at the installation that is open to the general public, including access to the falls. Learn more by contacting Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 23:10
    Photo ID: 8373731
    VIRIN: 240425-A-OK556-3296
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Recreation Area

