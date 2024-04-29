Fort McCoy’s Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area

A spring scene of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in Pine View Recreation Area is shown April 25, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Recreation Area is home to miles of hiking trails at the installation that is open to the general public, including access to the falls. Learn more by contacting Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

