Balikatan 24: 25th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion the Royal Australian Regiment remember Anzac Day in the Philippines

Australian Army Private Robert Morris assigned to the 1st Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment stands guard over the fallen soldier memorial during the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) remembrance ceremony, which was held as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jordan Balzano)

