    Balikatan 24: 25th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion the Royal Australian Regiment remember Anzac Day in the Philippines [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: 25th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion the Royal Australian Regiment remember Anzac Day in the Philippines

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jordan Balzano 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A memorial stands as a reminder of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice during an Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) remembrance ceremony which was held as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jordan Balzano)

