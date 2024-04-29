SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Sailors, assigned to the operations department on the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), conduct boat operations and training on an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 21:59 Photo ID: 8373673 VIRIN: 240426-N-SF230-1183 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 981.55 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL conducts boat operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.