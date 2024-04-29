Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL conducts boat operations [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL conducts boat operations

    GUAM

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Sailors, assigned to the operations department on the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), conduct boat operations and training on an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)

