SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Sailors, assigned to the operations department on the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), conduct boat operations and training on an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)
|04.24.2024
|04.30.2024 21:59
|8373673
|240426-N-SF230-1183
|4480x6720
|981.55 KB
|GU
|1
|0
This work, ESL conducts boat operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
