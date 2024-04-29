Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: AFP download of equipment at Basco Airport [Image 15 of 15]

    Balikatan 24: AFP download of equipment at Basco Airport

    BASCO , PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, 130th Engineer Brigade, 7th Dive Detachment, assist Armed Forces of the Philippines service members unload their equipment from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, at Basco Airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

