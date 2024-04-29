SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Steven Borden, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), pilots a rigid-hull inflatable boat while Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ernesto Sanchez, assigned to the Emory S. Land, supervises boat operations during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 21:59 Photo ID: 8373670 VIRIN: 240426-N-SF230-1056 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 872.72 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL conducts boat operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.