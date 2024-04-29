Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL conducts boat operations [Image 1 of 3]

    ESL conducts boat operations

    GUAM

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 26, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Steven Borden, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), pilots a rigid-hull inflatable boat while Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ernesto Sanchez, assigned to the Emory S. Land, supervises boat operations during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 26. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8373670
    VIRIN: 240426-N-SF230-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 872.72 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL conducts boat operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL conducts boat operations
    ESL conducts boat operations
    ESL conducts boat operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT