Balikatan 24: AFP download of equipment at Basco Airport

Philippine Army Soldier Randy C. Tolentino, an infantry welder assigned to the 51st Engineer Brigade, 513th Engineer Construction Battalion, carries a saw at Basco Airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

